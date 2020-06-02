Trump threatens to send US military into cities to quell protests – Armenian News

US President Donald Trump mentioned on Monday he was deploying hundreds of closely armed troopers and legislation enforcement to cease violence within the US capital and vowed to do the identical in different cities if mayors and governors fail to regain management of the streets, France 24 stories.

As Trump spoke within the Rose Garden of the White House, stay tv photos confirmed police firing tear gasoline to dispel demonstrators in Lafayette Park, throughout the road.

“Mayors and governors must establish an overwhelming law enforcement presence until the violence has been quelled,” Trump mentioned. “If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them.”

The demonstrations, largely peaceable throughout the day however turning violent after darkish, have erupted over the dying of George Floyd, a 46-year-previous African American who died in Minneapolis police custody after being pinned beneath a white officer’s knee for practically 9 minutes.

A second post-mortem ordered by Floyd’s household and launched on Monday discovered that his dying was a murder by “mechanical asphyxiation,” that means some bodily power interfered along with his oxygen provide. The report says three officers contributed to Floyd’s dying.



The Hennepin County Medical Examiner on Monday launched particulars of its post-mortem findings that additionally mentioned Floyd’s dying was a murder attributable to asphyxiation. The county report added that Floyd suffered cardiopulmonary arrest whereas being restrained by police and that he had arteriosclerotic and hypertensive coronary heart illness, fentanyl intoxication and up to date methamphetamine use.

The new findings emerged after Trump spoke to the governors earlier within the day.

“You have to dominate,” he instructed them in a non-public name obtained by Reuters. “If you don’t dominate, you’re wasting your time – they’re going to run over you, you’re going to look like a bunch of jerks.”

Trump mentioned the federal authorities was going to clamp down “very strong” on the violence. National Guard troops had been deployed close to the White House early Monday night.

Dozens of cities throughout the United States stay below curfews at ranges not seen since riots that broke out following the 1968 assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. The National Guard deployed in 23 states and Washington, D.C.

One individual was killed in Louisville, Kentucky, in a single day the place police and National Guard troops returned hearth whereas attempting to disperse a crowd. Police in Chicago fielded some 10,000 requires looting, Mayor Lori Lightfoot mentioned.

The unrest, which erupted because the nation was easing sweeping lockdowns to cease the unfold of the coronavirus, started with peaceable protests over Floyd’s dying.

Derek Chauvin, a since-fired 44-year-previous officer, has been arrested and charged with third-diploma homicide and second-diploma manslaughter.

On Monday, dozens of individuals paid their respects to Floyd exterior Cup Foods, the scene of his dying. Visitors left flowers and indicators honoring Floyd. A bit woman wrote, “I’ll fight with you,” in aqua blue chalk within the highway.

“This is therapeutic. My coronary heart was actual heavy this morning so I got here down further early and once I obtained right here, the heaviness lifted,” mentioned Diana Jones, 40, the mom of 4 youngsters. “This right here let’s me know that things are going to be OK.”

Terrence Floyd, the sufferer’s brother, instructed the gathering he wished folks to get educated, vote and never destroy their very own communities. “Let’s do this another way,” he mentioned.

Floyd’s dying was the most recent to immediate an outcry over racism in legislation enforcement. It reignited outrage throughout a politically and racially divided nation that has been hit laborious by the coronavirus pandemic, with African Americans accounting for a disproportionately excessive variety of instances.

The U.S. Justice Department has directed the Bureau of Prisons to send riot-management groups to Miami and Washington, D.C., to assist handle the protests, a division official instructed reporters.

Department investigators are interviewing folks arrested throughout protests who would possibly face federal fees for such offenses as crossing state traces to incite violence, the official mentioned.

Many cities affected by the unrest are permitting some companies to reopen after greater than two months of keep-at-dwelling orders to stem a pandemic that has killed greater than 104,000 folks and left 40 million others jobless.

Trump has condemned the killing of Floyd and promised justice however has described protesters as “thugs.”

Critics accuse the Republican president, who’s in search of re-election in November, of stoking battle and racial rigidity when he ought to be uniting the nation and addressing underlying points.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden met with black group leaders in a church and mentioned he would create a police oversight board inside his first 100 days within the White House if elected.