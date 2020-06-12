The CHAZ in addition has drawn criticism from members of the African American Community Advisory Council, who say told demonstrators that they had “hijacked” the message of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Since the CHAZ was made, demonstrators have installed themselves in tents and offer medical support, free gourmet food donated by local restaurants, along with fresh fruit, snacks, and water bottles.

The protesters range in age, holding lengthy “town hall” sessions to debate their some ideas and screen documentaries such as Ava DuVernay’s documentary “13th” which examines racial inequalities in the American justice system.

At one point a crowd locked arms and prevented two police officers from reaching the boarded up police station in your community but protesters insist the location is peaceful.

One demonstrator, Rich Brown, said the area made him feel supported and welcomed. “We’re able to speak, it’s what we’ve been wanting to do this whole time, without intimidation, without fear,” he said.

However at least one man has been spotted with a firearm despite a weapons ban in the Capitol Hill area, according the Seattle Times.

In another development on Friday New York’s governor Andrew Cuomo signed a sweeping police reform package into law in an important victory for civil rights activists.

The measures include a ban on chokeholds, a type of restraint which has light emitting diode to the deaths of several black men recently, and the creation of a special prosecutor’s office to investigate the deaths of men and women during encounters with police.

It also paves the way for police disciplinary records to be made public for the very first time in decades.