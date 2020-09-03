Trump Threatens to Pull Funding From ‘Anarchist’ Cities, Democrat Mayors Are Livid

By
Jasyson
-

President Trump previously today threatened to keep funding from Democrat- led cities Seattle, Portland, New York City, and Washington, D.C., declaring they have “permitted violence and the destruction of property” by disregarding to riots.

“My administration will not allow federal tax dollars to fund cities that allow themselves to deteriorate into lawless zones,” Trump wrote in a memo to the Attorney General and the White House Budget Director.

It gets in touch with the AG to “identify(ing) anarchist jurisdictions” and have them openly noted.

Trump followed that up with a tweet promising his administration “will do everything in its power to prevent weak mayors and lawless cities from taking federal dollars while they let anarchists harm people, burn buildings, and ruin lives and businesses.”

Naturally, the mayors of these cities raged over the relocation.

RELATED: Portland Man Arrested at Protest and Released Allegedly Murdered Two People Days Later

So Angry, They …

Source link

Post Views: 21

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR