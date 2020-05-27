Trump threatens to close down social media platforms which ‘silence conservative voices’ after Twitter posts warning under his tweet

Donald Trump has threatened to close down social media platforms that don’t help his agenda, a day after Twitter posted a fact-checking discover on certainly one of his tweets.

Social media corporations suppressed conservative factors of view, the president claimed – with none proof – earlier than saying his administration would “strongly regulate [the companies] or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen”.

Mr Trump suggested the businesses to “Clean up your act, NOW!!!!”.

Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the complete story, not simply the headlines

It is unclear whether or not the president’s professed objective can be appropriate with the primary modification to the US structure.





On Wednesday, he tweeted: “Republicans really feel that Social Media Platforms completely silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, earlier than we will ever enable this to occur. We noticed what they tried to do, and failed, in 2016. We can’t let a extra refined model of that occur once more.

“Just like we can’t let large scale Mail-In Ballots take root in our Country. It would be a free for all on cheating, forgery and the theft of Ballots. Whoever cheated the most would win. Likewise, Social Media. Clean up your act, NOW!!!!”

left Created with Sketch.



proper Created with Sketch.



1/29 Trump kinds his ‘You’re fired!’ pose in his Trump Tower workplace in June 2012. At the time he was generally known as a actuality TV star on The Apprentice Diane Bondareff/Invision/AP 2/29 He was additionally effectively generally known as the patron of the Miss Universe competitors Getty 3/29 Early indicators of Trump’s ambition for the presidency may be discovered in all places. Not least in his 2011 e book ‘Time to get robust: Making America #1 once more’ Getty 4/29 Trump with Piers Morgan in November 2010. Piers Morgan has lengthy held that he and Trump are good associates Getty 5/29 Trump appeared on Fox & Friends, his favorite present, in August 2011 Getty 6/29 Trump thought of operating within the 2012 election, the place he would have confronted Barack Obama. He is talking right here at an occasion for a Republican girls’s group Getty 7/29 Trump was topic to a Comedy Central roast in 2011. He is pictured right here being roasted by rapper Snoop Dogg Getty 8/29 Given that this Trump retailer is within the foyer of Trump Tower, it may be mentioned that Trump sells merchandise of himself out of his own residence Getty 9/29 Trump held conferences with distinguished Republicans when contemplating his 2012 bid. He is pictured right here with Alaska governor Sarah Palin Getty 10/29 He did not find yourself operating in 2012 afterall, as a substitute endorsing Republican candidate Mitt Romney AFP/Getty 11/29 Trump’s golf course in Aberdeen proved controversial in 2012 when he started lobbying the Scottish authorities towards wind energy so that they would not set up generators off the shore by his new course Getty 12/29 He even gave proof to a Scottish parliamentary committee discouraging wind power AFP/Getty 13/29 He nonetheless discovered time for a spherical in fact AFP/Getty 14/29 On 16 June 2015, Trump introduced that he would run for the presidency of the United States within the 2016 election as a Republican Getty 15/29 His marketing campaign was divisive, courting controversy wherever he went. Ultimately he was declared the Republican candidate in June 2016 Getty 16/29 Trump took half within the TV debate towards opponent Hillary Clinton on 9 October Getty 17/29 Trump and spouse Melania vote within the presidential election on 8 November 2016 AFP/Getty 18/29 Hillary Clinton conceded defeat at 2:50am on 9 November and president-elect Trump swiftly delivered his victory speech to a crowd of supporters Getty 19/29 News protection around the globe centered on the large political upset that Trump’s victory spelled AFP/Getty 20/29 Trump met with president Obama to discusss transition planning on 10 November. AFP/Getty 21/29 Donald Trump and Nigel Farage pose within the golden elevator at Trump Tower on 12 November 2016. Farage was the primary British politician to meet with Trump after the election LeaveEUOffical/Twitter 22/29 The inauguration of Donald Trump happened on 20 January 2017. Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer boasted that the gang was the ‘largest ever’ to witness an inauguration, a declare that was proved not to be true Getty 23/29 In his first 100 days as chief, Trump signed 24 executve orders, probably the most of any president AFP/Getty 24/29 One of Trump’s most memorable election pledges was to construct a wall between the US and Mexico. He is standing right here in entrance of a prototype for a bit of the wall Getty 25/29 Trump’s conferences with different world leaders have offered no quick provide of photograph alternatives Getty 26/29 Trump was welcomed to the UK by the Queen and a state banquet was held at Buckingham Palace in his honour Reuters 27/29 Not everybody welcomed the president. Mass protests had been held in London all through his visits in each 2018 and 2019 EPA 28/29 One of probably the most vital conferences Trump has held with one other chief was with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. In June 2019, Trump turned the primary sitting president to set foot in North Korea Getty 29/29 2020 will see president Trump combat for a second time period in workplace, who is aware of what the following decade will carry? Getty

1/29 Trump kinds his ‘You’re fired!’ pose in his Trump Tower workplace in June 2012. At the time he was generally known as a actuality TV star on The Apprentice Diane Bondareff/Invision/AP 2/29 He was additionally effectively generally known as the patron of the Miss Universe competitors Getty 3/29 Early indicators of Trump’s ambition for the presidency may be discovered in all places. Not least in his 2011 e book ‘Time to get robust: Making America #1 once more’ Getty 4/29 Trump with Piers Morgan in November 2010. Piers Morgan has lengthy held that he and Trump are good associates Getty

5/29 Trump appeared on Fox & Friends, his favorite present, in August 2011 Getty 6/29 Trump thought of operating within the 2012 election, the place he would have confronted Barack Obama. He is talking right here at an occasion for a Republican girls’s group Getty 7/29 Trump was topic to a Comedy Central roast in 2011. He is pictured right here being roasted by rapper Snoop Dogg Getty 8/29 Given that this Trump retailer is within the foyer of Trump Tower, it may be mentioned that Trump sells merchandise of himself out of his own residence Getty

9/29 Trump held conferences with distinguished Republicans when contemplating his 2012 bid. He is pictured right here with Alaska governor Sarah Palin Getty 10/29 He did not find yourself operating in 2012 afterall, as a substitute endorsing Republican candidate Mitt Romney AFP/Getty 11/29 Trump’s golf course in Aberdeen proved controversial in 2012 when he started lobbying the Scottish authorities towards wind energy so that they would not set up generators off the shore by his new course Getty 12/29 He even gave proof to a Scottish parliamentary committee discouraging wind power AFP/Getty

13/29 He nonetheless discovered time for a spherical in fact AFP/Getty 14/29 On 16 June 2015, Trump introduced that he would run for the presidency of the United States within the 2016 election as a Republican Getty 15/29 His marketing campaign was divisive, courting controversy wherever he went. Ultimately he was declared the Republican candidate in June 2016 Getty 16/29 Trump took half within the TV debate towards opponent Hillary Clinton on 9 October Getty

17/29 Trump and spouse Melania vote within the presidential election on 8 November 2016 AFP/Getty 18/29 Hillary Clinton conceded defeat at 2:50am on 9 November and president-elect Trump swiftly delivered his victory speech to a crowd of supporters Getty 19/29 News protection around the globe centered on the large political upset that Trump’s victory spelled AFP/Getty 20/29 Trump met with president Obama to discusss transition planning on 10 November. AFP/Getty

21/29 Donald Trump and Nigel Farage pose within the golden elevator at Trump Tower on 12 November 2016. Farage was the primary British politician to meet with Trump after the election LeaveEUOffical/Twitter 22/29 The inauguration of Donald Trump happened on 20 January 2017. Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer boasted that the gang was the ‘largest ever’ to witness an inauguration, a declare that was proved not to be true Getty 23/29 In his first 100 days as chief, Trump signed 24 executve orders, probably the most of any president AFP/Getty 24/29 One of Trump’s most memorable election pledges was to construct a wall between the US and Mexico. He is standing right here in entrance of a prototype for a bit of the wall Getty

25/29 Trump’s conferences with different world leaders have offered no quick provide of photograph alternatives Getty 26/29 Trump was welcomed to the UK by the Queen and a state banquet was held at Buckingham Palace in his honour Reuters 27/29 Not everybody welcomed the president. Mass protests had been held in London all through his visits in each 2018 and 2019 EPA 28/29 One of probably the most vital conferences Trump has held with one other chief was with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. In June 2019, Trump turned the primary sitting president to set foot in North Korea Getty

29/29 2020 will see president Trump combat for a second time period in workplace, who is aware of what the following decade will carry? Getty

Twitter’s fact-checking discover was posted on a earlier Trump tweet that claimed mail-in ballots may enable widespread voter fraud. It instantly led to a presidential eruption accusing the platform of “completely stifling FREE SPEECH”.

Mr Trump has used Twitter to unfold baseless claims about voter fraud previously, notably that 1000’s of individuals had been bussed into sure states so as to vote for Hillary Clinton in 2016. Ms Clinton received some 2.Eight million extra votes than Mr Trump in that election, although failed to carry the electoral faculty.

Mr Trump’s outburst on Wednesday additionally adopted Twitter’s refusal to delete numerous posts in which he accused a tv presenter of homicide, once more with none proof.

Watch extra

The widower of Lori Klausutis, an worker of former Republican congressman Joe Scarborough who died some 20 years in the past in an accident, had requested Twitter boss Jack Dorsey to take away the messages as a result of they sullied his spouse’s reminiscence.

Mr Dorsey faces rising stress to crack down on Mr Trump’s inaccurate and abusive messages. Timothy Klausutis, the widower, identified in his letter to Mr Dorsey that the president’s tweets plainly went towards the platform’s code of conduct.

“I’m asking you to intervene in this instance because the president of the United States has taken something that does not belong him – the memory of my dead wife – and perverted it for perceived political gain,” Mr Klausutis wrote.