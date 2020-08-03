Trump threatens that TikTok will ‘close down’ on September 15th unless an American company buys it

President Donald Trump claims that TikTok will “be out of business in the United States” on September 15 th if its Chinese moms and dad company ByteDance does not offer it and supply the United States Treasury Department with “a lot of money,” support off an earlier claim that he prepared to “ban” the app over the weekend. This follows reports that Microsoft worked out a 45- day window to get the company, something it verified the other day in a post.

Trump announced the news at the White House today and elaborated on how he thinks Microsoft or another “big,” “secure,” and “very American” company must purchaseTikTok He argued that it must purchase the whole of the company from ByteDance– not simply its operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand– due to the fact that “I think buying 30 percent is complicated.”

The president likewise asserted that any offer will need to send out “a very substantial portion” of the rate into the Treasury Department’s coffers. He didn’t describe what this implied, however he provided an threatening contrast in between the United States federal government’s relationship with business and the relationship in between a proprietor and an occupant. “Right now they do not have any rights unless we offer it to them, so if we’re …