Trump threatens Seattle over protest zone as he blasts Democrats who ‘don’t love our country’

President Donald Trump compared some U.S. cities to Afghanistan as he blasted protesters trying to pull down statues as ‘troublemakers’ and ‘anarchists’.

Speaking in a Fox News interview with Sean Hannity on Thursday night, the president claimed that living in cites like Chicago, Detroit, Oakland and Baltimore was ‘like living in hell’ as he called for stop and frisk tactics to be used to cut down crime.

‘It’s not a racist statement,’ Trump said. ‘Black people come up in my experience and say “thank you”. They want help.’

Trump placed the blame with ‘Democrat-run’ cities where protests against racial injustice are ongoing, saying they ‘don’t love our country’ and therefore are ‘taking over’.

President Donald Trump blasted Seattle officials in an interview with Fox on Thursday

The president threatened to do this to turn off an autonomous protest zone in the city

He also threatened to intervene in Seattle if authorities didn’t work to dismantle the autonomous protest zone established there.

‘If they don’t really do something with Seattle, we will do that – we’re going to go in there,’ Trump told host Hannity.

‘Because what’s happening, they’re taking over American cities. In all cases, its Democrats. They’re Democrat-run, in all cases.’

‘Joe Biden could have that function as the whole country,’ Trump added.

‘It’s so crazy what’s happening. Here’s a guy that doesn’t talk. Nobody hears him. When he talks, he can’t put two sentences together. I don’t want to be nice or un-nice, OK? But I mean, the person can’t speak,’ Trump said.

During the prerecorded interview, Trump also hits out at John Bolton in front of his publication of his tell-all memoir ‘The Room Where It Happened’.

‘He didn’t perform a good job,’ Trump said of Bolton.

‘He was not smart. He wasn’t sharp.

‘He’s the sole man I do believe I ever met – I knew him for a year – I don’t believe I ever saw him smile once. I believed to him, ‘John, do you ever smile?’ And it informs you something about somebody,’ the president added.