Trump threatens long-term jail sentences for protesters who try to take down Andrew Jackson statue near White House

Calling them “vandals” and “protesters” and “hoodlums,” Donald Trump promised “long-term … jail sentences” for protesters who tried to topple a statue of Andrew Jackson near the White House on Monday night.

The self-described “law-and-order president” hailed federal legislation enforcement officers who arrived on the scene in Lafayette Park of chains tied to the horse-riding Jackson and, in his phrases, “stopped them cold.”

“We are looking at long-term jail sentences for these vandals and these hoodlums and these anarchists and agitators,” Mr Trump mentioned. “Call them whatever you want. Some people don’t like that language, but that’s what they are. They’re bad people. They don’t love our country. And they’re not taking down our monuments. I just want to make that clear.”





The president floated the notion that he would take actions primarily based on the authorities of the Office of the President to by some means clamp down on the protests, which began after the dying of George Floyd, a black man, whereas in custody of white cops in Minneapolis.

“I will have an executive order very shortly,” he mentioned. “And all it’s really going to do is reinforce what already there, but in a more uniform way.”

He didn’t provide specifics about that coming order.

