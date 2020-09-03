Trump threatens funding to Democratic-led cities over unrest – Armenian News

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to cut federal funding to several major US cities – all run by Democrats and located in blue states – on the grounds that their leaders are allowing “anarchy, violence, and destruction”, CNN reported.



The White House announced it had instructed federal agencies to prepare reports for the White House Office of Management and Budget, setting a timeline for the agency to restrict federal grants from going to “anarchist jurisdictions.” The memo specifically mentions New York City; Portland, Oregon; Seattle; and Washington, DC.

Such a move would immediately trigger legal challenges, and echo Trump’s threats about withholding aid to US cities that limit cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities, attempts that were largely blocked by federal courts.

But for Trump, it immediately adds to his frequent “law and order” messaging, which he has promoted in recent weeks. Notably absent from Wednesday’s memo are Minneapolis and Kenosha, Wisconsin, which have also seen unrest this summer but are located in more competitive states as it relates to the presidential election.

It’s also the latest extraordinary example of Trump seeking to use the power of the federal government to punish citizens who reside in areas that oppose…