Trump threatens anyone who destroys monuments in US with 10 years in prison

Donald Trump has threatened anyone who desecrates statues in the US with ten years in prison after plenty of outstanding monuments had been defaced and pulled down alongside ongoing civil rights protests in the US.

The US president added that any motion could possibly be utilized “retroactively” to these who had brought on harm to such websites in latest weeks. It comes after statues – notably these of figures linked to the confederacy and different commemorating Chistopher Columbus – had been defaced by protestors aligned with the Black Lives Matter motion which has seen motion unfold throughout the nation because the loss of life of George Floyd by the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis final month.

“I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the US with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent.”, he wrote on Twitter. “This action is taken effective immediately, but may also be used retroactively for destruction or vandalism already caused. There will be no exceptions!”





