Trump terminates US relationship with WHO – Panorama

US President Donald Trump has introduced that he’s terminating the nation’s relationship with the World Health Organization (WHO), BBC reported.

The president has accused the WHO of failing to carry Beijing to account over the coronavirus pandemic. “China has total control over the World Health Organization,” the president stated whereas saying measures geared toward punishing Beijing.

Washington will redirect funds to different our bodies, he stated.

The US is the worldwide well being company’s largest single contributor, offering greater than $400m (£324m; €360m) in 2019.

Mr Trump, who’s campaigning for re-election this 12 months and has been criticised for his personal dealing with of the pandemic, has blamed China for attempting to cowl up the coronavirus outbreak.

The supply reminds that greater than 102,000 individuals within the US have misplaced their lives to Covid-19 – by far the largest loss of life toll on this planet.