Trump tells ‘Hannity’ coronavirus is ‘fading away’ ahead of controversial Tulsa rally

SIX STATES REPORT JUMP IN CORONAVIRUS CASES

“It’s going to fade away but having a vaccine would be really nice and that’s going to happen.” — President Trump, ‘Hannity’

Trump’s comments came three days ahead of a planned campaign rally in Tulsa. Oklahoma was one of six states to report record increases in the quantity of coronavirus cases Tuesday, along with Arizona, Florida, Nevada, Oregon and Texas.

Later in the interview, Trump said that while the in the pipeline rally has drawn criticism over the apparent risk of spreading herpes, “nobody complained” in regards to the risk posted by large urban protests in recent weeks following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

“You look at that and they were right on top of each other. Large numbers, pretty large numbers and they were right on top of each other,” the president said. “And nobody complained, when you look at fake CNN and stuff.”

The president added that he had spoken with Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and claimed the people of the state were “so stoked up about it [the rally] … you don’t know. And we’ve had so many sign-ups, you know, you can find lines of people now and we won’t be there for three days.

“They have lines of people right now trying to get into the arena. I mean, they’ll be there. They’ll be early.”

Trump told Hannity that his administration was working closely with governors to supply the states “with what they need,” but vowed to keep the united states open as local leaders work to contain the recent surge.

“We are in great shape to put out — I used to call them the embers of the flames, they flare up in certain areas — but we will put them out very quickly and we won’t be closing the country again,” Trump said.

“We won’t have to do that.”