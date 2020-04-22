Trump tells Georgia governor he supports move to reopen despite public health experts’ concerns, source says

Both U.S President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence voiced their support for Brian Kemp’s (Governor of Georgia) decision to reopen businesses Friday onwards, according to sources.

A strong ally of Trump, Kemp declared that certain establishments including salons, massage therapists, bowling alleys and gyms would be reopened, along with churches, and Monday onwards the list would also include restaurants and movie theaters. He made this move despite health care experts and even the mayors dissuading him on the basis of the adverse health-threats it posed to the public.

His measures to relax social distancing orders have been highly criticized and came as a shock to all concerned parties, given that according to data by Johns Hopkins University there were ~20,166 confirmed cases of coronavirus and had recorded 818 deaths resulting from the virus in Georgia, as of Wednesday.

