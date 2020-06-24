Donald Trump told young conservatives they’re embroiled in a “tremendous intellectual struggle for the future of our country”, painting an apocalyptic vision of the usa in which a “left-wing mob” seeks to impose a “repressive regime” against Americans.

“They’re tearing down statues, desecrating monuments and purging dissenters,” that he told a crowd in a Arizona megachurch on Tuesday. “It’s the behaviour of totalitarians and tyrants.”

The president’s pitch to young Americans at a White House event hosted by controversial conservative organisation Turning Point USA, follows his threats of violence against Black Lives Matter protesters and his threats to jail demonstrators who burn up the American flag and attack statues.





He has previously railed against “antifa” — a loose affiliation of antifascists attacking right-wing violence — and blamed them for protests in the wake of police killings of black Americans. His campaign also was condemned for running dozens of Facebook ads prominently featuring a Nazi symbol for the regime’s political prisoners.

Turning Point USA and Students for Trump have rallied against what they believe is conservative censorship and “cancel culture” on the college campuses, echoed by the president’s allegations that social media platforms are also silencing right-wing voices.

“Our people are stronger and our people are smarter, and we are the elite,” he said on Tuesday. “You’re smarter, you’re better looking, you have a better future…There’s only one thing they have: they are vicious…You will not be silenced…They hate our history, they hate our values and everything we prize as Americans.”

One student attacked Black Lives Matter for “making a scene” throughout an election year and another said “leftist mobs” are attempting to erase the legacy of Nancy Green, whose image inspired Aunt Jemina.

The president’s speech in a very megachurch follows his campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on 20 June, his first on the trail since 2 March.

He was roundly criticised following that speech for invoking intense division while the nation endured weeks of protests calling for racial justice.

He arrived in Arizona as the state saw accurate documentation spike in coronavirus cases and hospitalisations, that have surpassed 2,000 since the pandemic. The president appeared to mock health officials and other Americans alarmed by the surge in cases, which have also been rising across the US.

The president repeated the racist term “kung flu” to refer to Covid-19, as that he touted the nation’s expanded testing, which that he said would be “recognised by history.”

But he continued the culprit the “left” and Democrats for hawaii of the usa, in danger of entering “the most corrupt election in history” with rampant voter fraud, that he claimed.

The president repeated false claims that California admitted in a legal settlement that 1 million or even more people “voted illegally” in hawaii, and a “plague” of absentee ballots will mask rampant fraud and influence from foreign powers. (Roughly 80 % of voters in Arizona have mail-in ballots being an option.)