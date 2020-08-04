Trump tells Axios rising COVID-19 death toll ‘is what it is’

President Donald Trump said his administration has done an “incredible” job handling the coronavirus pandemic and that despite rising deaths the outbreak is “under control,” in a wide-ranging and contentious interview that aired on HBO Monday night.

Axios National Political Correspondent Jonathan Swan began the interview by asking Trump if his sometimes “wishful thinking” and “salesmanship” was suitable in a crisis that has killed more than 155,000 people in the U.S.

“I think you have to have a positive outlook, otherwise you would have nothing,” Trump said. As he frequently has done in defending his record on the pandemic, the president pointed to the travel restrictions he imposed on China and Europe, arguing hundreds of thousands – a number he later put in the “millions” – more would have died without those actions. He added that even one death was too many.

“Those people that really understand it, that really understand it, they said it’s incredible the job that we’ve done,” Trump said.

“Who says that?” Swan asked, but Trump continued to talk about the China travel ban. Experts have said there isn’t enough data to conclude the restrictions made a significant difference. A study in the journal Science found the various travel limitations across the globe helped slow the spread of the pandemic but more was needed to contain it.

Swan pointed out that the virus was already in the U.S. by the time Trump issued the ban.

“Well, it’s here now, and you’re…