Trump tees up controversy as he heads to Virginia golf course | US news

Donald Trump teed up contemporary controversy on Saturday, by leaving the White House for his golf course in Virginia.

Early on a high-quality morning in Washington, the president was seen by reporters “in his typical golf wear of white polo shirt and white baseball cap … before he departed the White House” for an undisclosed location. Secret service brokers accompanying the president have been photographed sporting masks. Trump was not seen to cowl his face.

He later arrived at his golf club in Sterling, Virginia. The White House didn’t instantly verify that he had really teed off.

As of Saturday morning, greater than 1.6m instances of Covid-19 had been confirmed within the US, with the demise toll approaching 100,000.

As public well being specialists warn concerning the potential value of reopening too quickly, the Trump administration is encouraging states to kick begin their economies and other people to benefit from the Memorial Day weekend, historically the beginning of the American summer season.

At the White House on Friday, coronavirus taskforce member Dr Deborah Birx mentioned that although there was nonetheless “significant virus circulating” in Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia, actions such as golf are inspired.

“We’re asking continuously for you all to be outside,” she mentioned, “to enjoy your Memorial Day weekend, to play golf, to hike, as Dr [Anthony] Fauci said, to play tennis with marked balls and to be out with your families that you have been in the household with and to even consider sharing social distance space.”

Birx additionally mentioned golfers shouldn’t contact flags on greens, and mentioned picnicking can be OK “as long as you have utensils that belong to individuals and that maybe can be thrown out immediately”.

“There’s a lot of things to think through,” she mentioned. “I do know you are able to do this. I do know the American folks can do it. Please, as you exit this weekend, perceive you’ll be able to exit.

“You can be outside, you can play golf, you can play tennis with marked balls, you can go to the beaches if you stay 6ft apart. But remember that that is your space, and that’s a space that you need to protect and ensure that you social distance for others.”

In the Washington DC space, the climate inspired out of doors pursuits. Other areas weren’t so fortunate. New York’s governor, Andrew Cuomo, signed an government order to allow outdoor gatherings of restricted dimension over the Memorial Day weekend, however on Saturday morning New York City, at the least, was soaked by pouring rain.

Trump’s fondness for golf has been a continuing supply of controversy, not least for its cost to the taxpayer and its profit to his household enterprise.

Famously, on the marketing campaign path in 2016 he advised supporters: “I’m going to be working for you. I’m not going to have time to go play golf.”

Since taking workplace, although, Trump has played more than 200 times. He last teed off in Florida on 8 March, when the coronavirus outbreak was gathering tempo.

When Barack Obama was president, Trump typically criticised him for the period of time he spent on the fairways. On Saturday, even as Trump travelled to his course in Virginia, a tweet from October 2014 was a lot remarked upon.

It said: “President Obama has a major meeting on the NYC Ebola outbreak, with people flying in from all over the country, but decided to play golf!”