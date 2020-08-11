Trump: Tech giants challenge US foreign worker crackdown

Some of America’s most significant tech companies on Monday backed a challenge to President Donald Trump’s limitations on foreign employees.

Amazon, Apple and Facebook are amongst the business arguing that the short-term visa restrictions will harm US companies.

Mr Trump enforced limitations on some foreign employees to secure tasks for Americans throughout the infection pandemic.

Many of those impacted by the procedures are innovation employees from India.

Microsoft, Netflix, Twitter and other huge innovation business likewise backed the claim, which was submitted last month by significant US organisation associations.

Those market groups consisted of the National Association of Manufacturers, which represents 14,000 companies, and America’s most significant organisation association, the US Chamber of Commerce.

The short argued that the visa limitations, which were revealed in June, will harm US services.

The business stated Mr Trump’s pronouncement was based upon a “false assumption” that it would secure American tasks as it would indicate they might now need to use individuals in other nations.

The short stated: “Global rivals in Canada, China, and India, to name a few, are …