Trump Tears Into Left-Wing Conspiracy Theories About Him Having ‘Mini-Strokes’

On Tuesday, President Trump rejected that he made an emergency situation check out to the healthcare facility in 2015 after suffering “a series of mini-strokes.”

“It never ends!” Trump tweeted. “Now they are trying to say that your favorite President, me, went to Walter Reed Medical Center, having suffered a series of mini-strokes. Never happened to THIS candidate – FAKE NEWS. Perhaps they are referring to another candidate from another Party!”

It never ever ends! Now they are attempting to state that your preferred President, me, went to Walter Reed Medical Center, having suffered a series of mini-strokes. Never occurred to THIS prospect– PHONY NEWS. Perhaps they are describing another prospect from another Party! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2020

Trump critics hypothesizing that he may be ill is absolutely nothing brand-new

A brand-new book on the Trump administration by New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt supposedly suggests that the President had actually struggled with a series of little strokes which Vice President Mike Pence had actually been on standby to take command if needed.

After Trump’s tweet, lots of questioned on social networks if he was overemphasizing the number of individuals have actually stated he has health problems he conceals.

He’s not overemphasizing …