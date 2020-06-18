Trump team sues, trashes Bolton as his book calls impeachment too narrow

Bolton had called the president’s personal lawyer a “hand grenade,” according to impeachment testimony, so Giuliani upped that a few degrees by labeling him “an atomic bomb.”

“The ridiculous statements that he sometimes made that we all kept our mouths shut about, and his desire for war, which is kind of sick,” the ex-mayor said.

Asked by Ed Henry why Bolton can’t just write what he saw, Rudy called him a “backstabber” who’s “selling out to sell a book.”

While Trump’s Justice Department has become suing Bolton to block publication of the book, it’s clear from the lawsuit that there’s no expectation of success. So the strategy is to discredit the man who’s about to unleash some serious allegations against his former boss.

That approach invariably raises the question of why Trump hired the former Fox News contributor to start with. He joins a long list of ex-aides and confidants–Jim Mattis, Jeff Sessions, John Kelly, Rex Tillerson, Michael Cohen, Omarosa–who have been roundly denounced, sometimes after turning on the president.

Bolton has already been feeling the sting of a backlash from liberals, who fleetingly celebrated him–after decades of denouncing him as a warmonger–when it seemed he could be an essential impeachment witness. They say he refused to testify voluntarily when it could have helped the country–rather than waiting for a subpoena that never came–and instead saved his account fully for a big payday.

But the administration’s lawsuit will undoubtedly help him sell more copies. The book is already No. 1 on Amazon.

The New York Times, which obtained a copy yesterday, says Bolton argues that the House impeachment inquiry needs to have investigated significantly more than just Ukraine:

“Mr. Bolton describes a few episodes where in actuality the president expressed willingness to prevent criminal investigations ‘to, in effect, give personal favors to dictators he liked,’ citing cases involving major firms in China and Turkey. ‘The pattern looked like obstruction of justice as a way of life, which we couldn’t accept,’ Mr. Bolton writes, adding he reported his concerns to Attorney General William P. Barr.

He also says the president was “pleading with” Xi Jinping to purchase a lot of American agricultural products and services “to help him win farm states.” That sounds nearer to normal diplomatic horse-trading.

There is gossip as well: “During Mr. Trump’s 2018 meeting with North Korea’s leader, according to the book, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slipped Mr. Bolton a note disparaging the president, saying, ‘He is so full of s–t.’”

On Ukraine, Bolton writes that Trump on Aug. 20 wasn’t and only sending any military aid “until all the Russia-investigation materials related to Clinton and Biden had been turned over,” and that he, Pompeo and Pentagon chief Mark Esper “tried eight to 10 times to get Mr. Trump to release the aid.”

The Washington Post, which also obtained a copy, reports that in accordance with Bolton, Trump said at a meeting a year ago that “journalists should be jailed so they need certainly to divulge their sources: ‘These people should really be executed. They are scumbags.’”

The proven fact that the suit names Bolton, but not his publisher Simon & Schuster, makes clear that Trump knows that he can’t block a book that has been already shipped to the stores. Bolton has taped his first interview, with ABC’s Martha Raddatz, to be aired Sunday. DOJ solicitors are well aware that the Supreme Court famously ruled against prior restraint–blocking publication–in the 1971 Pentagon Papers case involving the New York Times and Washington Post.

The suit does ask Bolton (“insofar as he has the authority to do so”) to get Simon & Schuster to pull back the book and destroy any public copies before next week’s publication. The publishing house called the lawsuit “nothing more than the latest in a long-running series of efforts by the administration to quash publication of a book it deems unflattering to the president.”

But Trump is attempting to hit Bolton in the pocketbook by asking the courts to freeze any proceeds he might receive from “The Room Where It Happened.”

At issue is a White House agreement that Bolton signed to submit any writings for a national security review. Bolton did that, and his attorneys say that he removed some material deemed to be classified however the administration has been letting the process drag on for months. William Barr says Bolton doesn’t get to unilaterally decide once the review is finished.

And the president signaled his intent to play hardball by telling reporters that he hopes Bolton will be put through “criminal” penalties if the book is published without approval. That, to say the smallest amount of, seems unlikely.

What matters, in the long run, is what John Bolton has to say about Trump and Ukraine, Iran and North Korea, and whether this is merely a score-settling book or one which has proof questionable conduct by the person who hired him.