Trump taxes: Supreme Court to issue opinions today on Trump’s financial records

At oral arguments, the justices focused on Trump’s effort to shield his documents but they also prodded the lawyers to look into the future and gauge how an eventual decision will impact the separation of powers and the White House’s broad claims of immunity.

Trump’s attorneys argued that that the House subpoenas were “unprecedented in every sense” plus they asked for “temporary presidential immunity” against a subpoena from a New York prosecutor for Trump’s tax records.

“We’re asking for temporary presidential immunity,” Trump attorney Jay Sekulow told the court, defending against a subpoena from New York for the President’s tax records.