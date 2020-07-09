Trump taxes: Supreme Court to issue opinions today on Trump’s financial records

At oral arguments, the justices focused on Trump’s effort to shield his documents but they also prodded the lawyers to look into the future and gauge how an eventual decision will impact the separation of powers and the White House’s broad claims of immunity.
Trump’s attorneys argued that that the House subpoenas were “unprecedented in every sense” plus they asked for “temporary presidential immunity” against a subpoena from a New York prosecutor for Trump’s tax records.
The Supreme Court is taking an unusually long time to complete its term this season, with decisions in three cases still under wraps more than a week after the justices would have an average of cleared out its docket for the growing season.
The release of any Trump financial documents before the election could be still another bombshell for the President in an already dramatic year.
The court can also be set to release a viewpoint in an incident concerning the limits of tribal sovereignty and what is really a reservation beneath the law, deciding whether the eastern part of Oklahoma qualifies being an American Indian reservation, where suspects must certanly be tried for major crimes by the government.