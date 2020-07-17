Trump taxes judgment to be issued quickly, Supreme Court says

The Supreme Court last week ruled that the President doesn’t have broad immunity against a situation grand jury investigation.

Judgments, however, are generally not formally issued for 25 days.

The district attorney asked for the period to be cut short, and Trump’s attorney agreed. Friday, Chief Justice John Roberts said the request is granted.

Trump’s lawyer said they plan to file an amended complaint to raise new challenges to the state grand jury subpoena to Trump’s longtime accounting firm Mazars USA. An attorney for the district attorney has called this a delay tactic.