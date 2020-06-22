Trump Taunts Schumer, Urges AOC To Run Against Him – ‘She’d Win!’

President Trump on Monday tweeted a write-up suggesting far-left activists are urging Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to primary Chuck Schumer saying, “that would be a big improvement.”

Trump shared a Washington Times piece which reports fans of AOC are “dreaming big about the future” and are “kicking around the idea” that she “could launch a 2022 primary challenge against a titan of the Democratic Party establishment.”

That titan could be the Senate Minority Leader.

“Actually, that would be a big improvement,” the President chided. “And she would win!”

Chuck In Trouble

The idea of having Ocasio-Cortez accept Schumer in 2022 has been bandied about before.

AOC has again and again made moves that leave a bad taste in the mouths of establishment Democrats, with some reports indicating it could cause them to eliminate her House seat as retribution.

“Already in hot water for refusing to pay dues to her caucus’ fundraising arm, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, she’s now devoting her resources instead to defeating Democrats,” the New York Post Board reported in February.

“Don’t be surprised when the established Democrats who’ll control redistricting after the 2020 Census do their best to eliminate her seat.”

Citing that as a motivator, other reports surfaced early in the day this year that Ocasio-Cortez has been urged by her own camp to take on other Democrats that she views as moderates – Senators Schumer and/or Kirsten Gillibrand.

Worse, a Politico report just before that indicated AOC is experiencing an overwhelming groundswell of support for another presidential run once she reaches the mandatory age.

Can you even that is amazing?

Schumer ‘Appalled’ by Trump

This isn’t the first time President Trump has mocked Schumer over the chance for losing to 1 of the more radical fringe members of the Democrat-controlled House.

The President responded with a written letter after Schumer repeatedly criticized the White House’ handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve known you for many years but I never knew how bad a Senator you are for the state of New York, until I became President,” he wrote.

Trump added, “No wonder AOC and others are thinking about running against you in the primary” the President chided. “If they did, they would likely win.”