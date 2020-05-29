Trump targets China over Hong Kong security law

Image copyright

US President Donald Trump has mentioned the Chinese authorities’s strikes to introduce a controversial security law in Hong Kong are a “tragedy”.

In a significant assertion on China, the president introduced he would begin to finish preferential US therapy for the town in commerce and journey.

He additionally mentioned he was “terminating” the US relationship with the World Health Organization over Covid-19.

China has advised the West to “stop interfering” in Hong Kong.

The territory, a former British colony, enjoys distinctive freedoms not seen in mainland China. But many individuals there see the looming security law as bringing an finish to Hong Kong’s particular standing, agreed below a 1984 settlement between China and the UK.

What did President Trump define?

“China has replaced One Country, Two Systems with One Country, One System”, Mr Trump advised reporters within the White House’s Rose Garden, in a ready assertion that attacked China on a number of fronts.

“This is a tragedy for Hong Kong… China has smothered Hong Kong’s freedom,” he mentioned.

Mr Trump mentioned sanctions can be imposed on Chinese and Hong Kong officers who have been believed by Washington to be concerned in eroding the territory’s autonomy. He didn’t define what kind these sanctions would take.

He added that the State Department would revise its journey advisory for Hong Kong in gentle of “increased danger of surveillance” from China.

The president additionally mentioned the US would droop the entry of overseas nationals from China recognized by the US as potential security dangers. There are fears that this might have an effect on hundreds of graduate college students.

Hong Kong’s justice secretary Teresa Cheng advised the BBC’s Chinese Service earlier on Friday that any menace of sanctions was unacceptable.

“Are the sanctions being imposed with a view to coerce another state to change their policy…? Any such sanctions are not going to benefit anyone,” she mentioned.