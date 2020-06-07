Trump takes note as the far right lobbies for violent crackdown on peaceful protests | George Floyd

As protests over the police killing of George Floyd continue across the US, a slew of influential rightwing figures have been urging an a lot more violent crackdown on the demonstrations – and it appears Donald Trump is listening.

Republican politicians, media personalities and rightwing activists have floated some ideas including deploying specific units of the military, while one Republican candidate for Congress has even suggested she will shoot protesters.

With a president who has previously formulated policy based on what’s being mooted on conservative Fox News or among the rightwing Twitter-sphere, the consequences of the lobbying for violence might be severe.

Tom Cotton, a US senator for Arkansas who is reported to be plotting a run for president in 2024, has been among the loudest voices.

“If local law enforcement is overwhelmed and needs backup, let’s see how tough these antifa terrorists are when they’re facing off with the 101st Airborne Division,” Cotton tweeted on Monday, pulling off the neat trick of both labelling anti-fascist activists “terrorists” and plugging their own service in the US army.

In a follow-up tweet, Cotton added: “And, if necessary, the 10th Mountain, 82nd Airborne, 1st Cav, 3rd Infantry—whatever it takes to restore order. No quarter for insurrectionists, anarchists, rioters, and looters.”

The phrase “no quarter” has historically meant to kill opponents, instead of arrest them, as MediaMatter’s Lis Power swiftly pointed out, but Cotton’s demand for the US military to decide to try the streets of cities and towns across the country was cheered by the president.

“100% Correct. Thank you Tom!” Trump tweeted, as he reposted Cotton’s idea.

In commentary on the demonstrations against police brutality, Cotton has repeatedly painted the situation in the US as a dystopian nightmare. He has suggested, wrongly, there are “mass gatherings of rioters destroying our cities”, whereas the most the protests in the US have now been non-violent.

In a column, published by the New York Times amid controversy and under the headline “Send in the troops”, Cotton suggested “rioters have plunged many American cities into anarchy”. This will probably come as a surprise to people surviving in American cities, but this framing allowed Cotton to hold on his demand for a potentially violent crackdown on the protests.

“One thing above all else will restore order to our streets: an overwhelming show of force,” Cotton said in the NYT article, suggesting only this could end what that he called an “orgy of violence”.

The agitating hasn’t been restricted to Cotton.

On Sunday Noah Pollak, a writer for the conservative Washington Free Beacon, posted a photograph on Twitter of inmates being held in stress positions at Guantánamo Bay – the US naval prison where many Muslim men have been tortured since it opened in 2002 – alongside the suggestion:

“We did it with al-Qaida terrorists, now it’s time to do it with antifa. Imagine the joyous feeling if you knew the people wearing orange jumpsuits in this picture had face piercings, purple hair, and were from Portland, Oregon. Camp X-Ray, GITMO.”

As the protests spread to cities across the country, the tough talk, largely from people paid to sit at desks, came thick and fast.

“Now that we clearly see antifa as terrorists, can we hunt them down like we do those in the Middle East?,” tweeted Matt Gaetz, a Florida congressman who has built a political career through his fealty to Trump. Gaetz’s post was blocked by Twitter, who deemed it to be “glorifying violence”.

In Georgia, Republican congressional candidate Marjorie Greene filmed a campaign advertisement which showed her standing outside a home holding what appeared to be a semi-automatic rifle.

“I have a message for antifa terrorists,” Greene said in the ad. She then cocked the gun and added: “Stay the hell out of north-west Georgia.”

Texan congressman Dan Crenshaw – another Trump favorite – joined the clamor for states to utilize the national guard on Tuesday, when he tweeted that New York City, where looting occurred in some elements of the Bronx and midtown Manhattan earlier in the day in the week “is in ruins”.

At times it has seemed as if the right were straining to one-up one another. On the social media platform Gab, Jacob Wohl, a pro-Trump activist and conspiracy theorist who has gained a following among conservatives, suggested mercenaries should be delivered to deal with protesters and also proposed that the military should really be send in to cities and given “shoot-to-kill orders”.

Whether Trump has been guided by the bloodlust or maybe not, his militaristic response to the protests will most likely have pleased many on the right.

On Monday Trump said however “deploy the United States military” to states he deemed hadn’t responded acceptably to protests.

To do this Trump would need to invoke the rarely used Insurrection Act of 1807, that allows the president to deploy the military domestically. Typically state governors have requested the deployment of the military, instead of having the federal military foisted upon them, even though a provision of the law does allow Trump to overrule states.

Later, police teargassed their way via a crowd of peaceful protesters at the White House so Trump could endure a Bible outside a church, while on Tuesday, dozens of the District of Columbia national guard, entirely military garb, stood on patrol at Washington DC’s Lincoln Memorial.