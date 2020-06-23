Trump takes his first 2020 trip to the US-Mexico border

Trump’s border wall is once more anticipated to be a cornerstone of his marketing campaign, and as the election 12 months ramps up, his key marketing campaign promise is taking up renewed urgency. The administration has billed Tuesday’s trip as a celebration of the completion of 200 miles of recent wall system.

But the 200 miles are solely a portion of the administration’s objective to construct 450 miles by the finish of this 12 months. Of these, roughly three miles have been constructed in areas the place no limitations beforehand existed whereas the majority of miles changed outdated, outdated designs with an enhanced system, in accordance to US Customs and Border Protection, which oversees border wall building.

Trump has repeatedly touted the progress of his border wall.

“We have a very strong border now — our southern border,” Trump said in May . “And every day, it gets stronger because we’re building miles a day of very, very powerful wall. And that’s a great thing for our country.”

