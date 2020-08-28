Trump takes campaign to New Hampshire after convention speech at White House By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: U.S. President Trump hosts coronavirus reaction occasion at the White House in Washington



By Jeff Mason

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Fresh from accepting the Republican election with a sweeping attack on Democratic competitor Joe Biden, President Donald Trump journeys to New Hampshire on Friday to bring his re-election argument to a state he hopes to flip to his column in November.

His Republican Party’s slimmed-down, four-day convention ended on Thursday night with a fireworks show over Washington’s National Mall and a searing speech by Trump slamming Biden and laying out a program for 4 more years in workplace.

“At no time before have voters faced a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies, or two agendas,” Trump informed a crowd on the White House South Lawn.

“This election will decide whether we save the American dream, or whether we allow a socialist agenda to demolish our cherished destiny,” Trump stated.

Biden fired back on Twitter: “When Donald Trump says tonight you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America, look around and ask yourself: How safe do you feel in Donald Trump’s America?”

The president has actually highlighted “law and order” as a secret campaign style amidst demonstrations over racial …