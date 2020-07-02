Trump supports stimulus payments larger than $1,200 in next stimulus bill, he tells FBN – Armenian News

US President Trump supports another round of economic impact payments to individuals, he told FOX Business on Wednesday.

Trump told FOX Business’ Blake Burman that he supported the measure within another stimulus package, as long as it “done properly.”

“I support actually larger numbers than the Democrats, but it’s got to be done properly,” Trump said. “I want the money getting to people to be larger so they can spend it. I want the money to get there quickly and in a noncomplicated fashion.”

The Democrats have advocated for yet another round of $1,200 payments, indicating Trump wish to see checks in more than that amount.

The president also mentioned he wants the next round of stimulus to create a “great incentive to work,” referring to the $600 bump in unemployment benefits implemented as part of the CARES Act. Republicans have since criticized the measure as a deterrent for unemployed individuals to search out new employment.

Some Democrats want to extend the measure beyond its scheduled expiration in July.

The administration has backed what it calls a “back-to-work bonus” as a substitute, which would offer an incentive for folks to reenter the marketplace.