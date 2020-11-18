Trump Supporters To Flock Washington DC For Million MAGA March

The presidential election results have shown that Democratic candidate Joe Biden has won. However, the results are still being contested by Donald Trump and his supporters. As a result, pro-trump parties have scheduled ‘Million MAGA March’, a protest against the presidential results in Washington DC on Saturday.

President Trump has repeatedly claimed that Joe Biden only won because millions of fraudulent votes have been counted. However, these claims are unsubstantiated. Many journalists have even disproved President Trump’s claims. Videos circulated from the protest, which started on Friday from the White House, showed white supremacists carrying guns in what is now called the Million MAGA March.

Alex Jones, infamous for circulating conspiracy theories and founder of Infowars, was also seen in the protest. Right after the results of the presidential election were revealed, Trump’s office filed lawsuits in some of the swing states where Joe Biden came victorious. The lawsuits have been repeatedly dismissed and ruled against in the last couple of weeks.

The key issue for Million MAGA March protestors is invalidating the mail-in ballots. Experts have confirmed that a majority of Democrats have voted via mail-in ballots due to the COVID-19 pandemic. President Trump and his supporters claim that the mail-in votes should not have been counted after the presidential Election Day even though they were mailed well before the deadline.

Officials from all fifty states have stated that there is no evidence of voter fraud.