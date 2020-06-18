Trump supporter kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to wear face mask

A passenger has been kicked off an American Airlines flight after that he refused to wear a face mask.

Brandon Straka, a supporter of president Trump, who describes himself as a “former liberal,” tweeted he had been taken from an American Airlines flight, after refusing to follow their instructions.

On Monday, American Airlines published a news release, where they reiterated that their policy is that all passengers need to wear a face mask when up to speed one of their flights.

They added: “Some passengers are exempt from the face covering requirement, such as young children and those with a disability or medical reason for why they cannot wear a face covering. The policy also does not apply while eating or drinking.”





Mr Straka tweeted on Wednesday: “I was just taken from my flight for perhaps not wearing a mask. 1st time it has happened. Not a federal law.





“@AmericanAir staff standing over me telling me it’s THE LAW. So much for ‘please respect those who can not wear a mask’. When I pointed out this wasn’t a law I was removed.”

Mr Straka added: “Entire episode is filmed. AFTER removing me flight manager says- they made a mistake. They had no right to ask you that.”

After he was kicked off the flight, Mr Straka, recorded a video on Periscope, detailing what happened on the flight.

He said that no one asked him on the plane if he had a condition which prevented him from wearing a mask, and added that American Airlines staff apologised to him for not asking him that while on the flight.

Mr Straka added: “This is insane, absolutely insane. We don’t even have a choice anymore. It’s not the law, as you know, it’s not the law.”





Astead W Herndon, a journalist at the New York Times, said: “He just got off the plane and ppl applauded lmaooo.”

In a video he recorded while onboard the flight, a second man could be heard arguing with airline staff, saying they also didn’t feel like they needed to wear a mask.





Mr Herndon added that the flight was heading to Tulsa, via Dallas, where Mr Trump is holding a rally on Saturday.

On Monday, Mr Straka tweeted he had managed to get tickets for the rally, and said that he could be arriving there early to conduct interviews.





Mr Straka tweeted: “I’m not by nature easy to impress-but Lordy, Lordy-I just got confirmation of my tix to the Tulsa Trump rally & I am giddy as a damn school girl!!! This is going to be EHHHHPIC!!!I’m going to arrive early to do interviews & hug EVERY. DAMN. ONE. OF. YOU.”

The Independent has reached out to both Mr Wesley and Mr Straka for comment.

American Airlines confirmed to the Independent that Mr Straka had been kicked off a flight to Dallas on Wednesday.

They said: “Prior to the reduction from the door of American Airlines flight 1263 through New York’s LaGuardia to Dallas/Fort Worth, Brandon Straka declined to wear the face masking.

“After he refused to comply with the instructions provided by the flight crew, our team members asked him to deplane. He deplaned and the flight departed the gate four minutes late at 12:34pm ET.”

They additional: “Mr. Straka stated to our airport team members that he would comply with our policies, and was rebooked on a later flight. Our team is reviewing this incident, and we are reaching out to Mr. Straka to get more information.”