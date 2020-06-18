Trump supporter is removed from American Airlines flight

A passenger was removed from an American Airlines flight after he refused to wear a face mask.

Brandon Straka, a Trump supporter and conservative activist, was denied travel on Wednesday as airlines move to enforce stricter safety measures.

The incident is the first of its kind since airlines announced more stringent enforcement of safety measures.

There is no federal mandate requiring passengers to wear face masks on flights, but individual airlines are able to enforce their own rules surrounding coronavirus safety precautions.

The incident happened aboard a domestic flight from New York’s LaGuardia to Dallas-Fort Worth.

In a statement, American Airlines said: ‘After he refused to comply with the instructions provided by the flight crew, our team members asked him to deplane.

‘He deplaned and the flight departed the gate four minutes late at 12:34pm ET.’

In a tweet following the incident, Straka said: ‘I was just removed from my flight for not wearing a mask. 1st time this has happened. Not a federal law.

Describing the incident, Straka said: ‘One of the flight attendants came to me pretty aggressively and said, ‘Sir, you need to be wearing your mask’

‘Staff standing over me telling me it’s THE LAW. So much for “please respect those who can not wear a mask”. When I pointed out this wasn’t a law I was removed.’

In separate tweets, he wrote: ‘Flight Attendant: Excuse me, sir, do you have a condition that prevents you from wearing a mask? Me: Yes. Flight Attendant: May I ask what that is? Me: Sanity. ‘

‘So, to any super sleuths out there looking for their GOTCHA! moment, this tweet was written BEFORE the first flight attendant approached me about the mask. It was a JOKE regarding the general announcement they were making. And it’s still funny.’

Straka, a conservative media personality who has appeared on Fox News, said he wore a mask that was provided to him but took it off after he boarded the plane, CNN reported.

Describing the incident, he said: 'One of the flight attendants came to me pretty aggressively and said, 'Sir, you need to be wearing your mask.'

‘And I said, ‘Well, I don’t have one.”

Straka declined to comment to CNN on whether he had a medical condition that would prevent him from being able to use a mask, but he said: ‘I find it difficult and prohibitive to wear a mask, yes.’

In a video posted on social media after being removed from the flight, Straka described the incident as ‘absolutely insane’ and said: ‘We don’t even have a choice anymore.’

‘I just got kicked off my flight, American Airlines, because they told me that it was the law that I have to wear a mask.

‘When I pointed out this is not true, this is actually not the law, they said yes it is, yes it is, and then they eventually changed their story to “well its our policy and you can’t fly with us if you don’t do it”.

‘The whole staff was just standing around me, intimidating me, saying “you’re keeping everybody waiting”…’

‘This is insane, these people have gone absolutely nuts.’

He went on to say that the airline was working to rebook him on another flight and that they were going to ‘force’ him to wear a mask on the new flight.

American Airlines published a news release on Monday which reiterated their position that all passengers should wear a face mask on board one of their flights.

‘Some passengers are exempt from the face covering requirement, such as young children and those with a disability or medical reason for why they cannot wear a face covering.

‘The policy also does not apply while eating or drinking,’ they added.

American Airlines was among a handful of US airlines who this week moved to take a harder stance on enforcing their policies.

American alongside Delta announced stricter rules about mask-wearing during flights.

The two airlines, along with Southwest, Jetblue and United, now ‘clearly articulate’ their policies about face coverings before flying.

While most companies have had policies mandating mask-wearing, they have not always been strictly enforced.

However, lobby group Airlines for America released a statement Monday on behalf of the carriers saying that they may permanently ban passengers who do not follow the rules.

The airlines will clearly inform passengers about their individual policies on face coverings before flying, followed by an announcement with specific details on board, the lobby group said.

Each carrier will decide the appropriate consequences for passengers who fail to comply, up to and including being put on that airline’s no-fly list.