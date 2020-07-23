Trump suggests that kids don’t easily transmit coronavirus. Here’s what we know.

President Trump stated Wednesday that he would be comfy with his kid and grandchildren physically going back to school in the fall, asserting that kids do not capture or spread out coronaviruseasily

Asked throughout a White House press conference whether he ‘d be comfy with his relative going back to school, Trump reacted, “Yeah, well I am comfortable with that.”

Trump was likewise asked if his administration prepared to establish a nationwide technique for getting kids to go back to schools in the fall, to which he responded, “We do have a national strategy. But as you know, ultimately it’s up to the governors of the states.”

“I think most governors, many governors, want these schools to open. I would like to see open,” he stated, including that kids have “strong immune systems.”

“They don’t transmit very easily (to others) and a lot of people are saying they don’t transmit,” the President declared, without proof. “We’re looking at that … they don’t bring it home with them.”

“They don’t catch it easily, they don’t bring it home easily and if they do catch it, they get better fast,” Trump asserted. “We’re looking at that fact. That is a factor and we’re looking at that strongly We’ll be reporting about that over the next week.”

But, United States Surgeon General Jerome Adams just recently informed CBS News that though the threat to kids getting coronavirus is low, they can still transmit it to others.

“We know the risk is low to the actual students. But we know they can transmit to others. … We need to take measures to make sure we protect those who are vulnerable either because they are older or they have chronic medical conditions,” Adams stated.

Researchers in South Korea have actually likewise discovered that kids in between the ages of 10 and 19 transmit Covid-19 within a family simply as frequently as grownups do, according to research study released in the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention journal Emerging Infectious Diseases previously today. They likewise discovered that kids ages 9 and under sent the infection, also, although at lower rates.

CNN reported earlier Wednesday that in Florida, which is amongst the sunbelt states seeing a rise in coronavirus cases, a 9-year-old woman has actually ended up being the youngest individual in the state to pass away from coronavirus problems. The woman is not understood to have actually had hidden medical conditions and has actually ended up being the 5th small to pass away from Covid-19 in the state.

More than 23,000 kids under the age of 18 have actually evaluated favorable for coronavirus, and more that 13% of kids who get evaluated end up being contaminated. The state’s overall variety of validated cases now stands at 379,619

