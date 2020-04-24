Trump suggests ‘injection’ of disinfectant to beat coronavirus and ‘clean’ the lungs

On Thursday, during a daily White House briefing, President Donald Trump suggested injecting disinfectant into a coronavirus patient’s lungs to rid it of the virus.

Mr. Trump has not yet specified the kind of disinfectant.

Medical experts have raised concerns over President Trump’s constant promotion of unproven drugs and methods to cure the illness. Dr. Vin Gupta, a global health policy expert called it “improper health messaging.”

The president has often talked about unproven treatments during his daily briefings on COVID-19.

Trump made the announcement after Bill Bryan from the Department of Homeland Security’s science and technology division, presented his team’s research claiming that the virus does not survive in warm temperatures.

