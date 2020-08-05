Trump still not grasping the severity of the pandemic, source tells CNN

“He still doesn’t get it,” the source stated. “He does not get it.”

Trump’s conference with the job force in the Oval Office was his very first extensive conference with the panel of his leading health specialists becauseApril Trump tweeted images of the job force members, some using face masks, surrounding the Resolute Desk Tuesday afternoon.

During the conference, authorities on the job force continued to have problem convincing Trump to take the pandemic more seriously, the source stated.

As some members of the job force attempted to tension the alarming nature of the circumstance to the President, the source stated Trump consistently tried to alter the topic.

“He starts talking about something else,” the source stated. Trump’s state of mind was visibly less jolly throughout the conference, according to thesource In previous job force conferences with Trump, the source stated the President seemed in a far more jocular state of mind. That was not the case in the Oval Office on Tuesday night. “His mood lately is not a happy mood,” the source stated. One other distinction, the source kept in mind, is how Trump and Vice President Mike Pence each react to the details communicated to them throughout conferences with the job force. “He gets it,” the source stated ofPence But the source included Pence seems “conflicted” in his interactions with the specialists on the job force, showing sometimes that he comprehends their issues while tempering his remarks to ensure he stays in lockstep with Trump. In public, the President …

