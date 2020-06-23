Nonpartisan election experts rejected Trump’s claims on Monday within seconds of his tweets.

“That info is FALSE,” David Becker, founder of the nonpartisan Center for Election Innovation and research, tweeted in reaction to Trump’s posts Monday morning. “There is zero evidence to support it, and states have many protections in place to prevent rigging of mail ballots.”

It would be a “waste of paper” for foreign countries to print fraudulent ballots, tweeted Michael McDonald, a political science professor at the University of Florida who runs the United States Elections Project and is a leading authority on voting data and statistics. “The legally valid (ballots) printed by election officials have many safeguards to protect against fraudulent voting.”

In fact, contrary to Trump’s claims, there are lots of more cases of eligible voters who didn’t receive their mail ballots promptly, and therefore potentially being disenfranchised, than you will find examples of people fraudulently casting multiple ballots, based on a CNN review of data from a half-dozen recent primaries. Officials want to resolve these issues before November.

A Twitter spokesperson said Monday that the company reviewed Trump’s three tweets and determined they did not violate the company’s rules, even though they flagged Trump’s similar posts last month. Twitter pointed to its “civic integrity policy,” which says Twitter won’t do something on “broad, non-specific statements about the integrity of elections or civic processes.”

The same claims about “rigged elections” were posted to the President’s account on Facebook on Monday. Facebook didn’t respond to CNN’s request for touch upon Monday morning.

This new line from Trump — that foreign countries might hijack mail-in voting to meddle in the US election — puts him in a contorted position. Trump and senior members of his 2016 campaign welcomed Russian interference in that election, according to special counsel Robert Mueller. And since taking office, Trump has not spoken out forcefully against foreign meddling, so far.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which plays a leading role in distinguishing and countering foreign election security threats, declined to deal with Trump’s declare that foreign governments will “print millions” of mail-in ballots in the upcoming election. An official from the intelligence office referred questions about these unfounded claims back again to the White House.

Trump’s claims on Monday were part of a larger effort to tarnish the legitimacy of mail-in voting, that your President claims will help only Democrats, although nonpartisan researchers consistently say it doesn’t provide any major partisan advantage. As Trump slips in the polls against presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, he’s got ramped up his criticism of postal voting.

Since the pandemic emerged earlier in 2010, numerous public polls have indicated that a large majority of Americans support expanding access to mail-in voting for the November election. A Quinnipiac University poll released last week found that 59% of American voters genuinely believe that all eligible voters in the usa should be permitted to vote by mail, while only 38% opposed the concept.

This story has been updated to incorporate a obtain comment from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, as well as a comment from a Twitter spokesperson that Trump’s tweets did not violate the company’s “civic integrity policy.”