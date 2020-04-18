Trump Spots a Typo During Press Briefing About Singapore Testing



President Trump simply did one thing that hardly ever ever occurs stay when he is bought a maintain of a mic — he fact-checked himself … however solely to serve his agenda.

DT was doing his each day White House Press Briefing Saturday, and whereas he was ticking off figures about testing in New York, he in contrast charges there to these in Singapore … which he stated had been 6% increased than the South-Eastern Asian nation.

Or, so stated his notes, which he paused to right, whereas calling out the typo. Trump stated the precise quantity was nearer to 67% — a YUGE distinction — and that 6% did not “look too good.” He additionally seemingly took a shot at his workers, saying … “Good job out there.”

First off … the truth that Trump is evaluating New York testing charges per capita to Singapore — which has about a quarter of the inhabitants NY does — is fairly ridiculous, even when Singapore was one of many international locations that appeared extra ready for COVID-19 than others.

Also, it is ironic that Trump would level out a typo … when his tweets are sometimes stuffed with ’em, which get revealed as is, with out correction. Here, when it is to spice up his picture of how he guides the States he oversees … he needs to get it proper.

At the coronavirus process power briefing, Trump snipes at Democratic governors over “complaining” about ventilators, Covid-19 testing. pic.twitter.com/OwdY2vHVyZ — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) April 18, 2020

Unfortunately, it seems the typo comment was solely made to push the narrative that there is greater than sufficient testing happening, and that Democratic governors — like Cuomo, who’s been calling for far more federal assist these days — are merely complaining to complain.