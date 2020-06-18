Trump Slams Supreme Court DACA Ruling As ‘Shotgun Blast’ To The Face Of Conservatives

President Trump eviscerated the Supreme Court ruling which upholds DACA as a “shotgun blast” to the face area of conservatives and Republicans.

Thursday morning, Chief Justice John Roberts cast the deciding vote, joining the court’s liberal justices in a 5-4 decision that ruled against the Trump administration’s bid to end the DACA program.

As Fox News reports, your decision does not address the merits of this program but rather, the strategy in which the Department of Homeland Security chose in rescinding the Obama-era program.

DACA gives children who have been brought to America illegally by their parents temporary protection from deportation should they meet certain requirements.

Trump is Angry!

The President took to Twitter to rip the court’s decision.

“These horrible [and] politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts to the face of men and women that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives,” he malevolantly wrote.

Trump deftly pivoted in to making these decisions a political wedge issue for the upcoming campaign.

“We need more Justices or we will lose our [Second] Amendment [and] everything else,” he wrote. “Vote Trump 2020!”

These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts to the face of men and women that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives. We need more Justices or we shall lose our 2nd. Amendment & anything else. Vote Trump 2020! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

Implemented Illegally

Last September, Trump quoted Christopher J. Hajec, the director of litigation for the Immigration Reform Law Institute, who said the court’s duty is to “consider lawfulness of DACA itself.”

“Looks very odd that President Trump doesn’t … have the discretion to end the program that President Obama began in his discretion,” Hajec was also quoted as saying.

Added Trump, “President Obama never had the legal right to sign DACA, and he indicated so at the time of signing.”

Roberts, the lead figure of the judicial branch, for reasons uknown, decided the legality of the program had not been an issue the court should really be ruling on.

“We do not decide whether DACA or its rescission are sound policies. ‘The wisdom’ of those decisions ‘is none of our concern,’” Roberts wrote in his opinion.

“We address only whether the agency [DHS] complied with the procedural requirement that it provide a reasoned explanation for the action [ending DACA].”

Obama never followed procedural requirements in implementing DACA, but Trump can’t rescind it because he didn’t follow procedural requirements?

Clarence Thomas Rips The Court

“Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn’t like me?” Trump tweeted.

There was, however, at least one person on the court who recognized Roberts’ and the liberal Supremes’ efforts for what they’re.

Justice Clarence Thomas ripped almost all decision as cowardice.

“Today’s decision must be recognized for what it is: an effort to avoid a politically controversial but legally correct decision,” Thomas wrote in his dissent.

“Such timidity forsakes the court’s duty to apply the law according to neutral principles,” he warned, “and the ripple effects of the majority’s error will be felt throughout our system of self-government.”