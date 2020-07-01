Trump Slams NYC Black Lives Matter Mural As Symbol Of Hate

President Trump blasted New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for cutting the budget of his police department while simultaneously having a Black Lives Matter mural painted along Fifth Avenue.

“NYC is cutting Police [budget] by ONE BILLION DOLLARS, but the [Mayor] is going to paint a big, high priced yellow Black Lives Matter sign on Fifth Avenue, denigrating this luxury avenue,” the President objected.

“Maybe our GREAT Police, who’ve been neutralized and scorned with a mayor who hates [and] disrespects them, won’t let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York’s greatest street,” he continued. “Spend this money fighting crime instead!”

That is a very important factor Black Lives Matter and de Blasio have in common – their hatred of law enforcement.

….horrible BLM chant, “Pigs In A Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon”. Maybe our GREAT Police, who’ve been neutralized and scorned with a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won’t let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York’s greatest street. Spend this money fighting crime instead! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020

Purely Political

De Blasio, who some would say is widely despised by the men and women in blue, having turned their backs on him on multiple occasions, fired right back on Twitter calling the President a racist.

He even called for reparations, further cementing his want to shift funds from police force to a movement behind riots, arsons, and assaults in their own city.

“Black people BUILT 5th Ave and so much of this nation,” that he wrote. “Your ‘luxury’ came from THEIR labor, for which they have never been justly compensated.”

“We are honoring them,” de Blasio added. “The fact that you see it as denigrating your street is the definition of racism.”

But this isn’t why New York is honoring BLM at all. In an interview on MSNBC, de Blasio admitted the entire sham was political in nature.

“[Trump] will receive a message he still doesn’t understand,” he insisted. “Maybe seeing it outside his doorstep will help him get the point.”

So … you’re literally painting a giant eyesore on the streets for a group who helped bring chaos to your city just to create a point to one man? Seems reasonable.

You also don’t know that NY’s Finest are now actually a majority folks of color. They already know Black Lives Matter. There is no “symbol of hate” here. Just a commitment to truth. Only in your head could an affirmation of people’s value be a scary thing. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 1, 2020

Hypocrite

Funny that he should mention compensation for blacks. In the very next tweet, De Blasio states that the NYPD “are now a majority people of color.”

De Blasio and the New York City Council agreed to cut $1 billion from the NYPD’s budget, even as crime and shootings have increased dramatically.

He’s taking funds from ‘people of color’ whose job it really is to protect ‘people of color.’

Is there any greater microcosm of liberalism than moving money from something of substance for a police force comprised mostly of minorities and shifting it to a useless, frivolous symbol supposed to make every one feel happy inside?