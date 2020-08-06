Trump singles out Texas and Florida for help with coronavirus response

Other states will now need to pay a quarter of the expense of National Guard implementations in their states, regardless of their guvs likewise asking for the federal government continue to foot the whole costs. A White House authorities stated Trump made an exception for Texas and Florida due to the fact that their guvs– who take pleasure in close relationships with Trump– made “special, direct cases to the President.”

“With American lives at risk, the President is continuing to manipulate our nation’s pandemic response to benefit his own political fortunes,” stated Noam Lee, executive director of the Democratic Governors Association, in a declaration. “The National Guard deployments are the latest development in the partisan games the President has played with states seeking critical supplies and aid.”

Asked why Texas and Florida got unique treatment, the White House main pointed just to the direct appeals from those states’ guvs, not special situations in those states.

“The governors of Texas and Florida made the case directly to the President that a continuation of the 100% cost share was necessary to support the Guard’s efforts in their states,” a White House main informed CNN. “Florida and Texas were the only states to make special, direct cases to the President.”

The National Governors Association, nevertheless, stated guvs across the country asked for the extension in calls with the White House, consisting of with the President and Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump’s focus on a direct appeal …