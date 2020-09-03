Trump silent as world leaders call for answers from Putin on Navalny poisoning

The German government announced Wednesday that Alexey Navalny had been poisoned with a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group — the same agent the Kremlin used to poison ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the United Kingdom in March 2018.

Leaders around the world, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, offered strong condemnation and called for answers from the Russian government. But US President Donald Trump — who has faced sharp criticism for his soft-handed approach to Russia — has been virtually silent on Navalny’s poisoning and the US response on Wednesday came from a National Security Council spokesperson.

It is the latest instance of Trump failing to speak out and call for answers from the Kremlin on issues ranging from election interference to possible bounties on US troops in Afghanistan.

At a news conference Wednesday, Merkel called Navalny “the victim of a crime,” saying, “They wanted to silence him, and I condemn this in the strongest possible terms, also on behalf of the entire federal government.”

“There are very serious questions now which only the Russian government can and must answer,” Merkel said. “The fate of Alexey Navalny has received a lot of attention worldwide. The world will wait for an answer.” Johnson said that “the Russian government must now explain what happened” to Navalny. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that the Kremlin had not received any information…

Read The Full Article