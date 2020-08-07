Trump Signs Executive Order That Will Effectively Ban Use Of TikTok In the U.S. : NPR

toggle caption Alex Brandon/ AP. Alex Brandon/ AP.

President Trump on Thursday invoked his emergency situation financial powers to enforce broad sanctions versus TikTok, a relocation that was anticipated however ratchets up pressure on the Chinese- owned app to offer its U.S. properties to an American business.

In the order, which works in 45 days, any service deals in between TikTok’s moms and dad business, ByteDance, and U.S. people will be banned for nationwide security factors.

In practice, professionals told NPR the order likely will indicate the viral video service might no longer get marketing from American business and the app might be eliminated from Apple and Google’s app shops.

“When we talk about sanctions against Russian oligarchs and kleptocrats, well, the sanctions are that no American can do business with them,” Stewart Baker, the previous basic counsel at the National Security Agency, told NPR …