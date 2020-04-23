Trump signs executive order limiting immigration

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he has signed an executive order that will put a hold on immigrants seeking permanent residency or green cards in the US for protecting American jobs amidst the deadly pandemic.

At a White House briefing Trump said, “In order to protect our great American workers, I have just signed an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States.”

He further said that this move will ensure that once the economy reopens, the Americans will be prioritized in terms of jobs. It will also help to preserve healthcare resources for American patients.

Read more