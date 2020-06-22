Trump signs executive order extending restrictions on foreign workers and adds other visas

Donald Trump will extend foreign-worker restrictions through the finish of the season that his administration enacted in April as the coronavirus swept in the united states, with senior administration officials claiming the extension can give Americans use of over 500,000 jobs.

The president is likely to make the extension and add over visas via an executive order he will soon sign, the officials told reporters Monday. Mr Trump is making the move “in light of the, frankly, expanding unemployment” in the United States because of Covid-19, among the officials said. That Trump aide also said the move may help Americans now out of work due to the pandemic access 525,000 jobs.

More follows…