Trump sign at Cass High School leads to altercation

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga.– An altercation happened at Cass High School in Bartow County on Wednesday early morning, after a group of trainees brought flags supporting President Donald Trump to school, and another group took offense.

Video posted to Facebook on Wednesday by Bartow News & Emergencies pointed to battles that were occurring at the school as an outcome of the flags.

“This type of behavior, which distracts from the learning environment, is not and will not be tolerated on school grounds,” Bartow County School System representative Alisha Evans stated in a declaration to 11AliveNews “Disciplinary action has been taken to ensure compliance with Bartow County School System’s Code of Conduct and high standards of behavior.”

11Alive likewise asked Evans about masks and social distancing as it relates to trainees and personnel in the Bartow County Schools.

Evans stated masks are not mandated in the Bartow County system.

According to the school system’s site, “while masks are not required, they are ” extremely motivated” in locations where social distancing is not possible. …

