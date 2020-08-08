Trump shuts down briefing after he's fact-checked by reporter

When fact-checked by a reporter about his incorrect claim that he signed into law the Veterans Choice expense, President Donald Trump quickly ended a press conference with press reporters. CNN’s Daniel Dale has more.
