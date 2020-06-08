Trump shrugs off Colin Powell’s support for Biden, brings up WMD UN speech

GEORGE BUSH SPEAKS FROM GEORGE FLOYD, RACISM

“I’m very close to Joe Biden in a social matter and in a political matter,” Powell said. “I’ve worked with him for 35, 40 years. And he is now the candidate and I will be voting for him.”

“Colin Powell was a pathetic interview today on Fake News CNN,” Trump tweeted. “In his time, he was weak & gave away everything to everybody- so bad for the USA. Also got the “weapons of mass destruction” totally wrong, and you understand that that mistake cost us? Sad! Only negative questions asked.”

Powell addressed the United Nations back in 2003 and accused Iraq of harboring weapons of mass destruction. He has since called the speech a “blot” on his record, according to PBS’ “Frontline.” He told ABC News that it “will always be a part of my record. It was painful. It is painful now.”

This just isn’t the first time that Trump has had up the invasion of Iraq when criticizing Bush-era officials. Trump told the Hill TV back in 2018 that “going into the Middle East” at the time was the “worst single mistake ever made in the history of our country.”

Trump’s swift response to Powell could indicate that the president is coming to terms that he may not benefit from the support of some establishment Republicans. The New York Times reported that Bush and Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, wont support Trump in 2020. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Ak., said that she is “struggling” with her vote.

Tim Murtaugh, a Trump campaign spokesman, said, “President Trump has the support of a record number of Republicans across the country. He leads a united party and will win in November.”

Fox News’ Andrew O’Reilly and the Associated Press contributed to this report