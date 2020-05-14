Trump Shares Message Suggesting It’s Time To Investigate ‘Obamagate’

President Trump shared a social media message which signaled it was his flip to begin investigating former President Barack Obama and what he’s dubbing ‘Obamagate.’

The President has been on an absolute tear on Twitter following revelations on two main fronts:

The FBI tried to destroy former nationwide safety adviser Michael Flynn by “get(ting) him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired,”

And the discharge of transcripts that present former Obama officers from prime to backside knew there was no proof of Russia collusion.

Obamagate

Trump has been firing on all cylinders, starting from these newest scandals to criticizing his predecessor for interfering by talking out towards his administration, one thing most former Presidents have graciously averted.

“He got caught, OBAMAGATE!” he succinctly wrote.

The message was a retweet of a meme which factors out Obama “is the first Ex-President to ever speak against his successor,” one thing “which was long [a] tradition of decorum and decency.”

The President additionally shared a meme that reads, “Hope you had fun investigating me … now it’s my turn.”

RELATED: Trump Slams Obama Officials Who Prosecuted Michael Flynn: ‘Human Scum’ Committed ‘Treason’

Obama Getting Dragged In

Obama, sensing the reality is lastly starting to return out, stated in a conveniently leaked dialog in regards to the Flynn case being dropped by the DOJ, that the “rule of law is at risk.”

“The fact that there is no precedent that anybody can find for someone who has been charged with perjury just getting off scot-free,” Obama stated figuring out full-well Flynn was by no means charged with perjury. “That’s the kind of stuff where you begin to get worried.”

Sidney Powell, Flynn’s lawyer, has steered the conspiracy to take down her shopper demonstrates it’s really the previous President we needs to be frightened about.

When requested if she thought this went all the way in which to the highest, Powell cited a gathering within the Oval Office that featured former FBI Director James Comey, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former DIA Director John Brennan all briefing Obama on the Flynn case, and acknowledged: “Absolutely.”

RELATED: Trey Gowdy Names Reporters Who Did Adam Schiff’s Bidding

He Got Caught

President Trump additionally shared a tweet from radio host Buck Sexton, which steered if what the Obama administration had achieved to undermine a brand new administration had been achieved elsewhere, folks can be outraged.

“If you read a news story about some European country where, after a fair election, the outgoing president used his last weeks in office to target incoming officials and sabotage the new administration, you’d be appalled,” Sexton rightly mused. “It happened here, and half the country thinks it was fine.”

Trump retweeted and added it’s “The biggest political crime in American history, by far!”

…And we caught them and their unlawful actions! https://t.co/53YV7x3cdD — Donald J. Trump (@actualDonaldTrump) May 10, 2020

“It was OBAMAGATE, and he and Sleepy Joe led the charge. The most corrupt administration in U.S. history!” the President seethed.

Trump is totally appropriate.

Remember these days when Obama and Biden each steered that they had taken half in an administration and not using a trace of scandal? We’re fairly far previous that time now, aren’t we?

Now the one query stays – When are a few of these corrupt Obama-era officers going to pay a worth for his or her actions?