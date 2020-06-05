Trump shares letter that calls peaceful protesters ‘terrorists’

“The phony protesters near Lafayette were not peaceful and are not real,” Dowd’s letter claimed, with out citing any proof. “They are terrorists using idle hate filled students to burn and destroy. They were abusing and disrespecting the police when the police were preparing the area for the 1900 curfew.”

CNN has reached out to the White House for touch upon the outline of the protesters as “terrorists.”

He remained on the boarded-up constructing, brandishing a Bible for the cameras, for less than a matter of minutes earlier than returning to the White House.

The episode adopted almost per week of protests throughout the nation that at occasions have turned violent over the loss of life of Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man who died whereas in police custody in Minneapolis.

In response to the President’s method, Mattis launched a press release Wednesday cautioning that the US “must reject any thinking of our cities as a ‘battlespace’ that our uniformed military is called upon to ‘dominate.’ “

“At home, we should use our military only when requested to do so, on very rare occasions, by state governors. Militarizing our response, as we witnessed in Washington, D.C., sets up a conflict—a false conflict—between the military and civilian society,” Mattis wrote.

The President has repeatedly defended his response to the protests and even tweeted later Thursday night that he did not have an issue with the National Guard helicopter that was seen flying low over protesters in Washington on Monday night time.

The District of Columbia National Guard is investigating the matter and an inquiry has additionally been requested by Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

“The problem is not the very talented, low-flying helicopter pilots wanting to save our city, the problem is the arsonists, looters, criminals, and anarchists, wanting to destroy it (and our Country)!” Trump tweeted.

The helicopter had a “stated mission” partially to “deter” felony exercise together with rioting and looting by preserving a presence overhead, in line with a protection official who has direct information of the orders the crew was given. The official declined to be recognized as a result of the Washington National Guard is now investigating whether or not flights had been performed appropriately.

The Lakota UH-72 was additionally purported to additionally deter “unlawful assembly,” present medical evacuation from the gang if wanted and supply surveillance to command and management for pressure safety, the official mentioned.

The investigation, the official mentioned, is specializing in how these orders resulted within the low-level flights, which despatched particles flying and intimidated civilians, the official mentioned.