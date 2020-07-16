Trump shakes up campaign leadership as he struggles in latest polls

“I am pleased to announce that Bill Stepien has been promoted to the role of Trump Campaign Manager,” Trump said in a Facebook post. “Brad Parscale, who has been with me for a very long time and has led our tremendous digital and data strategies, will remain in that role, while being a Senior Advisor to the campaign. Both were heavily involved in our historic 2016 win, and I look forward to having a big and very important second win together. This one should be a lot easier as our poll numbers are rising fast, the economy is getting better, vaccines and therapeutics will soon be on the way, and Americans want safe streets and communities!”

Parscale was unaware until a few hours prior to the Wednesday night announcement that he had been demoted, a source knowledgeable about the situation told CNN. Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, was the one who informed Parscale of your decision, according to a source knowledgeable about the conversation.

Parscale had been lauded by the President and his allies as an electronic guru who helped secure Trump’s first election effort, and he became Trump’s reelection campaign manager in early 2018.

He worked for the Trump family years before Trump launched a presidential bid and ascended to a role leading the campaign’s data analytics team in June 2016. After Trump won, Parscale worked with America First Policies, a pro-Trump political organization. Parscale had taken some heat from the President’s family after Trump’s first rally since the start of coronavirus pandemic in Tulsa, Oklahoma, fell well below the campaign’s expectations. Parscale had touted that more than 1 million people had registered to attend the big event, but just fewer than 6,200 people showed up, the Tulsa Fire Department said. The campaign unepectedly abandoned plans for the President to speak to an “overflow” area outside the arena due to the low turnout. CNN reported earlier that Ivanka Trump and Kushner were, based on a Trump campaign source, “pissed” at Parscale over his predictions of a much larger crowd than the the one that turned out at the Tulsa rally. Parscale was also a target of the President’s frustrations in late April, when Trump was fuming about sliding poll numbers and facing an onslaught of criticism for suggesting that ingesting disinfectant might prove effective against coronavirus. On a call, three people familiar said, Trump shouted at Parscale and berated him about the poll numbers. At one point on the phone call, Trump threatened to sue him. Trump denied ever shouting at Parscale and two sources said the President and Parscale patched things up briefly thereafter. This is just a breaking story and will be updated.

Source link