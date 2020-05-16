Trump set to restore partial funding to WHO – Panorama

The Trump administration is getting ready to restoring some funding to the World Health Organization, a month after the president introduced that it could be suspended whereas the federal government investigated the WHO’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a 5-web page draft letter to WHO Director-General obtained by The Fox information, the administration will “agree to pay up to what China pays in assessed contributions” to the WHO.

“We’re told the president supposedly has agreed to sign the letter if he hasn’t already,” host Tucker Carlson stated Friday. “It’d be interesting to know who convinced him to do that.”

A senior administration official confirmed to the supply that Trump has agreed to the plan set out within the draft letter.