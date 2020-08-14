Trump Sends Huge Thank You To James Woods After He Triggers Lefties With Election Tweet

President Trump took the time today to send a huge “Thank You” to famous actor James Woods. After Woods caused a huge uproar over a photo and dire warning about the 2020 election, President Trump stepped up and had his back.

Woods: If Trump Doesn’t Win, “America Is Gone Forever”

James Woods, a staunch supporter of President Trump and one of the very rare Hollywood conservatives, put out a tweet on Thursday encouraging patriotic Americans to vote for him in November’s election.

“This is our last stand, folks. And here’s your last defender,” Woods tweeted. “If they take him down, America is gone forever. Vote for [President Trump] like your life depends on it.”

This is our last stand, folks. And here’s your last defender. If they take him down, America is gone forever. Vote for @realDonaldTrump like your life depends on it. pic.twitter.com/Yb2IcD9nXJ — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 12, 2020

Woods’s phrasing of the tweet echoed the successful campaign slogan of Richard Nixon in the 1968 election, who encouraged citizens to “vote like your whole world depends on it.”

President Trump clearly agreed with the sentiment, and retweeted Woods. “Thank you James,” the President wrote. “Sadly, you are 100% correct!”