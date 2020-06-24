CORONAVIRUS IN THE US: STATE-BY-STATE BREAKDOWN

Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump appointee, granted the administration’s movement for abstract judgment on Tuesday, which means it didn’t go to trial. The AHA stated it’ll enchantment.

The hospital trade argued that the rule is not going to assist sufferers perceive their out-of-pocket prices after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services proposed the rule in 2019.

“We are disappointed in today’s decision in favor of the administration’s flawed proposal to mandate disclosure of privately negotiated rates,” the AHA stated in a statement. “It also imposes significant burdens on hospitals at a time when resources are stretched thin and need to be devoted to patient care. Hospitals and health systems have consistently supported efforts to provide patients with information about the costs of their medical care. This is not the right way to achieve this important goal.”

Several pro-free-market teams filed an amicus brief supporting the administration in February. The founding father of a kind of teams, Cynthia Fisher of Patient Rights Advocate, stated the rule will cut back “rampant price gouging.”

“The judge’s stinging rebuke of the hospital lobby’s claim that posting prices violates their First Amendment rights and would confuse patients confirms what economists, patient advocates, and healthcare consumers have long argued: Real prices are the key to lowering America’s devastating healthcare costs,” Fisher stated in a press release.